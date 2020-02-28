KITCHENER -- A snow squall warning remains in effect for Waterloo Region as strong winds and heavy snowfall make for dangerous driving.

Police are warning drivers to stay off of the roads if possible. Police say that, as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, there have been 168 crashes have been reported since the snow began to fly on Wednesday.

In some areas, the visibility is near zero.

"When we do see weather like this, we do see an increase in collisions, and again we're just reminding motorists to plan ahead," says Const. Andre Johnson.

"If they don't have to be on the roadways, to stay off of the roadways, just make sure you clear all the snow, follow from a safe distance and be aware of your surroundings."

Waterloo Regional Police closed a portion of Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon. More than 24 hours later, it was still closed.

In Guelph, a multiple-vehicle collision closed Highway 6 between Wellington Road 22 and Guelph-Nichol Townline.

No one was injured.

Several schoolboards around southwestern Ontario declared Friday a snow day.

In the region, school buses were cancelled, but the schools themselves stayed open.