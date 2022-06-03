Average home sale price in K-W decreases for third straight month

The average home sale price in Kitchener-Waterloo fell slightly in May, as listings increased and home sales slowed.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) reports 661 homes were sold through their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) System in May – down 22.7 per cent from the same month last year and 5.5 per cent below the previous five-year average.

Megan Bell, KWAR president said when the Bank of Canada increased the key interest rate in April it had “the predictable result of knocking some buyers down, if not out, of the market it May.”

“While the impact to prices is small, it has had a critical impact on some buyers and what they can now afford,” Bell said.

(Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors)

The average sale price for all residential properties in the Kitchener-Waterloo area was $875,194 in May – down 3.5 per cent from $907,205 in April and 13.1 per cent below the all-time high of $1,007,109 in February.

May’s average sale price is still 18.3 per cent higher than the same month last year when the average home went for $740,103.

Average homes sale prices in K-W, May 2022:

Detached home - $1,016,834

Townhouse - $708,722

Apartment-style condominium - $545,825

Semi-detached home - $730,768

(Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors)