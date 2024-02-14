Average Cambridge homeowner to pay $112 more per year

Another Waterloo Region budget has been finalized.

The City of Cambridge locked in its budget Tuesday, which will see a 2.58 per cent tax increase for residents.

This comes out to roughly $112 more per year for the average home owner.

"The budget increase of 7.17 per cent results in a tax bill increase to the average home of 2.58 per cent, which is below the rate of inflation of 3.4 per cent," said Sheryl Ayres, chief financial officer for the city.

The key drivers for the 2024 budget include $165 million to deliver 140 programs and services, as well as $170 million for work and upgrades to city infrastructure.

"We are once again below the rate of inflation," said Cambridge Mayor Jan Ligett.

Other investments include the expansion of the Cambridge Sports Park and security in the downtown core.