While officially hanging on for a few more weeks, fall is already underway in the minds of many Canadians.

Halloween treats and fall decorations have hit store shelves, and students young and old are heading back to school.

The last long weekend of the summer and leaves on trees beginning to change help drive the feeling home.

For pumpkin farmers, growing season has been ongoing for months, but the big orange harvest is synonymous with autumn.

At Snyder’s Family Farm in Bright, 40,000 pumpkin seeds were sown, and about 100,000 pumpkins will go to fruit this season.

The farm hosts thousands of families each season as Halloween approaches.

Corn mazes, tractor rides and even food trucks are made available to encourage people to come out.

The family-owned farm grows over 35 acres of pumpkins each season, including a 15-acre you-pick patch where families can choose their own pumpkins.

“When I had the opportunity to buy this farm I jumped at it, because I grew up on a farm, my family’s been in farming since the first generation,” said owner John Snyder.

An important aspect of his family’s farm is that other families get the same enjoyment out of it.

The farm will begin selling Christmas trees when they are ready in the years to come, staying true to the focus on holidays and family events.