

CTV Kitchener





The cause of death of 20-month-old Amelia Runstedler remains unknown after autopsy results came back inconclusive.

The toddler died last Thursday at a home on Heritage Drive in Kitchener.

Amelia’s mother, Nicole Eidt, 27, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Court documents suggest suspected fentanyl may have been left in an accessible location.

Police will now have to wait on a toxicology test to determine how the toddler died.

Eidt appeared in Court Monday by video.