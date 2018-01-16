

CTV Kitchener





A major expansion at a Cambridge auto machinery plant is expected to bring 30 new jobs to the city.

DESCH Canada is planning a $12.6-million expansion which will allow it to manufacture transmission systems for heavy-duty trucks.

Cambridge MPP Kathryn McGarry visited the company Tuesday to announce that the province would be putting $1 million toward the project.

The expansion is expected to be complete by the end of 2021. The company says it will retain 35 jobs in addition to the 30 positions it plans to create.

DESCH Canada’s Cambridge plant is located on Shearson Crescent, near Bishop Street and Can-Amera Parkway.