ATVs reportedly used to ram entrance of Caledonia church for break in

KITCHENER -

OPP are investigating a break and enter at a church that reportedly involved ATVs being used to ram through the entrances.

Policer responded to the incident on Argyle Street South in Caledonia at 3:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say they found ATV tire tracks coming from Argyle onto the property, and believe they were used to ram into the front and side entrances in order to get inside.

Both the doors and frames of the building were damaged.

Ontario Provincial Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious people in the area, has surveillance videos, or has information regarding the incident to contact them.