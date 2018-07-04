

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP say an ATV rider was injured after being ejected from the off-road vehicle on Saturday.

Police say they responded to a serious collision involving an ATV around 11 p.m. on 13th Line in Minto.

Initial reports indicated a 51-year-old man, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from an ATV and seriously injured on private property.

OPP, the Minto Fire Department and Guelph Wellington Paramedic Services attended the scene.

Ornge Air Ambulance also attended, but was not needed.

The man was taken to local hospital with non-life threating injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.