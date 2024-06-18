ATV hits police cruiser, driver takes off

Brantford Police are looking for an ATV operator who drove into one of their cruisers.

On Monday, an officer spotted an ATV and two dirt bikes that were being driven in a “dangerous manner” in the area of Market Street South and Erie Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

When the officer tried to stop them, the dirt bikes sped off.

The ATV, meanwhile, struck the police cruiser. The driver then fled on foot and was last seen behind a wooded area at Erie and Clarence Street.

Police said the officer had minor injuries and the cruiser was moderately damaged.

The search continues for the ATV driver.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Brantford Police or Crime Stoppers.