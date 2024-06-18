ATV hits police cruiser, driver takes off
Brantford Police are looking for an ATV operator who drove into one of their cruisers.
On Monday, an officer spotted an ATV and two dirt bikes that were being driven in a “dangerous manner” in the area of Market Street South and Erie Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
When the officer tried to stop them, the dirt bikes sped off.
The ATV, meanwhile, struck the police cruiser. The driver then fled on foot and was last seen behind a wooded area at Erie and Clarence Street.
Police said the officer had minor injuries and the cruiser was moderately damaged.
The search continues for the ATV driver.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Brantford Police or Crime Stoppers.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justin Timberlake arrested and in custody in New York for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Justin Timberlake was arrested last night in Sag Harbor, New York for allegedly driving while intoxicated, a spokesperson for Sag Harbor Police said.
'Work yet to do': Push is on to pass bills before House rises as Conservatives eye summer studies
With just a few days standing between MPs and summertime in their ridings, the pressure is on the federal Liberals clear their legislative priority list. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are pushing for House of Commons committees to keep working through the summer
BREAKING LCBO employees to be in legal strike position on July 5: union
LCBO employees will be in a legal strike position on July 5, according to its union.
Police remain on scene of triple fatal shooting at Toronto office
Police remain on scene this morning following a triple fatal shooting inside an office space in North York on Monday afternoon.
Senate passes bill to ban replacement workers in federally regulated workplaces
Federally regulated workplaces will soon be banned from bringing in replacement workers during a legal strike, after the Senate passed a government bill Monday that is now set to become law.
Heat waves plague central, eastern provinces, tornado watch to bring heavy rainfall
According to local forecasts, extreme heat wave warnings are in effect for central and eastern Canada, with temperatures feeling as warm as low 40s.
EXCLUSIVE 'They were literally feral': Demands for answers in horrific B.C. case of child neglect
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
Staples stores begin accepting Amazon returns under new partnership
Canadians can now return their Amazon orders through Staples. The e-commerce giant says the office supply retailer's 298 stores are now equipped to handle Amazon returns.
Nearly 1.2 million Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler vehicles recalled over rear camera issue
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.