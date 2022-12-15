Attempted theft from Guelph church leads to an arrest

A Guelph man was arrested and charged after police say he attempted to steal thousands of dollars in donations from a downtown church.

Police were called to the church on Wednesday to view surveillance video. According to a news release, the video shows a man enter the church on Sunday and make his way to the office area. Shortly after, police said he was caught on video walking with a bag in his hand. He was confronted by an employee and dropped the bag which was later found to contain cash donations.

Police found the man downtown and arrested him. The 36-year-old is charged with attempted theft over $5,000 and is due in court in January.