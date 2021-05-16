KITCHENER -- What started as Brant County OPP looking for the driver of a suspicious vehicle has now turned into an attempted child abduction investigation.

Police first responded to reports of the suspicious vehicle around noon on Saturday in the area of Dalewood Avenue and Westview Avenue in Oakhill.

A yellow, two-door pickup truck with dark tinted windows was being driven by an older man with a light blue shirt, according to officials.

Police are looking to identify the driver of the vehicle who reportedly had an interaction with two children.

Anyone who was in the Oakhill area between 11 a.m. and noon on Saturday, or has dashcam or home surveillance video of the area, is asked to contact Brant County OPP.