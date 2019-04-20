

CTV Kitchener





A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged after being identified on video while attempting to break in to a residence.

Guelph Police say the man tried to break into a residential property on MacDonnell Street around 9:30 p.m. on Friday using a pry bar.

He caused damage to the main doorway before fleeing the scene.

The man was located around midnight on Saturday walking down Wyndham Street. He attempted to flee from police on foot, but was apprehended after a brief struggle.

The accused has been charged with: break and enter with intent, resisting arrest, and breach of probation.

Upon police conducting a search of his property and finding the pry bar, he has also been charged with possession of break in instrument.