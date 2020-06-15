KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are looking for multiple suspects following an attempted carjacking in Waterloo on Sunday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., police received a call about a robbery at a home in the area of Beechwood Drive and Paradise Crescent.

The incident began when three men approached a person exiting their vehicle, according to officials.

Police say two of the men were armed with knives, and reportedly tried to steal the person’s vehicle.

A physical altercation followed, but ended when another resident became aware of what was happening.

The men were last seen fleeing on Beechwood Drive.

All three men are described as Black and around 20 years old.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.