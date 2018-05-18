

CTV Kitchener





Around 3:30 a.m. Friday, a break-in was reported at a Royal Bank of Canada branch in Woodstock.

The suspects allegedly entered the branch at 218 Springbank Avenue North.

According to police, they then attached a chain to the ATM within and used a flatbed tow truck to pull the ATM off its floor mounts, smashing the branch’s front glass in the process.

Police responded and interrupted the theft.

The suspects then allegedly abandoned the tow truck, and fled the scene in a pickup truck.