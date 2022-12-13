ATM stolen from Cambridge pharmacy

Waterloo regional police have recovered an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) that was stolen from a business in Cambridge Tuesday morning.

Police said around 6:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress in the area of St. Andrew’s Street.

According to police, the suspects used a white Ford pickup to force entry into the business and stole an ATM once inside.

The suspects then fled the area in a white Ford pickup with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The ATM was recovered in the area of Alps Road and Spragues Road.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any video or information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.