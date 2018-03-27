

CTV Kitchener





ATM thieves in the Brantford area have struck once again.

Brantford police say an ATM and other items were stolen from a business on Paris Road around 4 a.m. Monday.

According to police, people were seeing going in and out of the business, then leaving in separate vehicles.

One of the vehicles was later found on Coronation Drive. It had been set on fire, and had previously been reported stolen.

In the past six months, ATMs have been stolen from several properties in Brantford and Brant County, including a grocery store in St. George, the Paris Fairgrounds agricultural building, the RBC branch in Oakland, Lynden Park Mall and a restaurant on Colborne Street East.