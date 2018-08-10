

CTV Kitchener





An automated teller machine was stolen from a business near Edinburgh Road and Municipal Street in Guelph on Friday morning.

Police say around 3:20 a.m., a vehicle backed into a window of the business and the suspect or suspects removed the machine.

The vehicle was later found near Laird Road and Hanlon Creek.

The bank machine has not been recovered.

This marks Guelph's second ATM smash and grab in less than two weeks.