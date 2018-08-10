Featured
ATM stolen after vehicle backs through window
An ATM was stolen from this business near Edinburgh Road and Municipal Street in Guelph August 10, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 9:57AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 10, 2018 2:29PM EDT
An automated teller machine was stolen from a business near Edinburgh Road and Municipal Street in Guelph on Friday morning.
Police say around 3:20 a.m., a vehicle backed into a window of the business and the suspect or suspects removed the machine.
The vehicle was later found near Laird Road and Hanlon Creek.
The bank machine has not been recovered.
This marks Guelph's second ATM smash and grab in less than two weeks.