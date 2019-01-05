Featured
ATM found abandoned at side of road
A person inserts a debit card into an ATM in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013. (AP / Gene J. Puskar)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 12:36PM EST
Norfolk County OPP are trying to solve a mystery surrounding an abandoned ATM.
It was discovered Thursday morning sitting at the side of road on Concession 3 Townsend, just west of Six Nations.
Police don’t know where it came from or how it got there.
No word on whether money had been removed from the machine.
Witnesses are asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.