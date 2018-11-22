Featured
Athlete of the Year program announces its end
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray reacts after a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 23, 2018, in Washington. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS / Alex Brandon)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 22, 2018 12:30PM EST
The Athlete of the Year program celebrated its 20th installment in May.
On Nov. 22, the program announced it would be ending.
Since serving the region, it has recognized 24 successful athletes.
“Our dedicated group of leadership volunteers is proud of this program, celebrating and recognizing athletic excellence in our community,” said chair Jean Hewitt in a press release.
Volunteer support and organization of the program was cited as challenges that contributed to the announcement.
Recipients of the award are as follows:
- 2017 - Jamal Murray, basketball
- 2016 - Mark Scheifele, hockey
- 2015 - Mandy Bujold, boxing
- 2014 - Andrew Poje and Kaitlyn Weaver, ice dancing
- 2013 - Dylan Moscovitch and Kirsten Moore-Towers, figure skating pairs
- 2012 - Tyler Miller, wheelchair basketball
- 2011 - Miranda Ranieri, squash
- 2010 - Andrew Poje and Kaitlyn Weaver, ice dancing
- 2009 - Ron Vankoughnett, duathlon
- 2008 - Mandy Bujold, boxing
- 2007 - Luca Congi, football
- 2006 - Sarah Pavan, volleyball
- 2005 - Amanda Overland, speed skating
- 2004 - Dana Ellis, pole vault
- 2003 - Kelly VanderBeek, alpine skiing
- 2002 - Colin Doyle, lacrosse
- 2001 - Jennifer Fratesi, swimming
- 2000 - Scott Stevens, hockey
- 1999 - Lennox Lewis, boxing, Laura Nicholls, swimming
- 1998 - Fitzroy Vanderpool, boxing