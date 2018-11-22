

CTV Kitchener





The Athlete of the Year program celebrated its 20th installment in May.

On Nov. 22, the program announced it would be ending.

Since serving the region, it has recognized 24 successful athletes.

“Our dedicated group of leadership volunteers is proud of this program, celebrating and recognizing athletic excellence in our community,” said chair Jean Hewitt in a press release.

Volunteer support and organization of the program was cited as challenges that contributed to the announcement.

Recipients of the award are as follows: