KITCHENER -- Two students from the University of Guelph are among the 176 passengers and crew killed after a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed near Iran's capital on Tuesday local time.

The university confirmed the news to CTV News on Wednesday morning.

Ghanimat Azhdari was a PhD student in the department of geography, environment and geomatics. She was on her way back to Guelph after visiting family in Iran for the holidays.

Milad Ghasemi Ariani was also a student, and was working toward a PhD in the marketing and consumer students program.

Online reports named two other students at the University of Waterloo as victims in the crash.

Officials from that school said they are aware of the reports and are working to confirm the names listed on the passengers list.

Sixty-three Canadians were killed after the Ukraine International Airlines flight crashed near Tehran.

The flight was headed to Kyiv, Ukraine.

It is still unclear what caused the Boeing 737 to go down.

Iranian officials say they suspect a mechanical issue is to blame. Ukrainian authorities are also investigating.

The plane's black box has been recovered, but there are reports that Iran is refusing to hand them over to Boeing.