At least two people in hospital after car flips on Cambridge road: Police

Waterloo regional police say a vehicle flipped over after striking a hydro pole on a Cambridge street.

Police said at least two of the vehicle’s occupants were transported to hospital, however, the extent of the injuries were unknown.

Police said the collision occurred around 4:20 p.m. on Eagle Street.

The vehicle, a black SUV, was heavily damaged along its front end and the airbags had gone off.

Officials did not say if the hydro pole was damaged, or in power was knocked out.