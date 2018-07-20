Featured
At least 1 person taken to hospital following collision between GRT bus and vehicle
The collision happened at the corner of Frederick Street and Victoria Street around 9:30 a.m.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 10:23AM EDT
A crash between a Grand River Transit bus and another vehicle sent at least one person to hospital Friday morning.
It happened at the corner of Frederick Street and Victoria Street around 9:30 a.m.
Two ambulances were on scene. Traffic in the area was disrupted as a result of the collision.