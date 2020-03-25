GUELPH -- Health officials say they’re making improvements to the Guelph COVID-19 Assessment Centre to help with backlogs for test results.

Wellington-Dufferen-Guelph Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nicola Mercer says it takes four to five days to receive results, but those who are considered high-risk could get them sooner.

“Currently with capacity in the system we are prioritizing who needs answers first,” she said. “Everything is being improved and as time goes on we’ll have more testing done in the community.”

Mercer adds they’re aiming for an ideal test result turnaround time of two days.

The number of people being tested at the centre is changing daily, with most cases being travel-related, according to officials.

Public Health says they’ve seen an increase in the number of community transmission cases.

They have prioritized patient testing for people with moderate to severe symptoms.

Those with mild or no symptoms are being asked to continue to self-isolate and monitor at home.