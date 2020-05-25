KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after an assault with a weapon was reported in Kitchener on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to a location near the intersection of Highland Road West and Lawrence Avenue at around 5 p.m.

According to police, one person was treated on scene for minor injuries after being assaulted with an edged weapon.

There is no suspect description available at this time, but police say that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.