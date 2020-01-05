KITCHENER -- A Guelph woman has been arrested after reports of an aggressive assault to a staff member at a hotel.

Police say she was not renting a room nor visiting anyone when she attended a hotel in downtown Guelph on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

The woman became verbally aggressive with front desk staff before confronting a hotel employee in the stairwell, according to officials.

She reportedly became physically aggressive and hit the staffer several times before striking her with a glass bottle and biting her hand.

The employee went to Guelph General Hospital with minor injuries.

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and three counts of breach of probation. The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Sunday.