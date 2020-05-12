NORFOLK -- An investigation is underway after an alleged altercation over the wearing of a mask, in a grocery store in Norfolk County on Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the Zehrs at 400 Simcoe Street in Tillsonburg, after two customers got into a shouting match, which turned into a physical confrontation over not wearing a mask.

In a press release, police say a suspect left the store, and they are now trying to identify the person by reviewing surveillance footage.

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.