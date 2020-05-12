Assault investigation over alleged mask argument at a grocery store
Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020 9:09PM EDT
OPP file image.
NORFOLK -- An investigation is underway after an alleged altercation over the wearing of a mask, in a grocery store in Norfolk County on Monday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the Zehrs at 400 Simcoe Street in Tillsonburg, after two customers got into a shouting match, which turned into a physical confrontation over not wearing a mask.
In a press release, police say a suspect left the store, and they are now trying to identify the person by reviewing surveillance footage.
Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.