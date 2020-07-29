KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate an assault in Waterloo.

Officers were called to a building on Columbia Street West near King Street around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a disturbance.

They say one person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

They do not believe there is any risk to public safety at this time.

Investigators expect to be on scene for several hours.

This is a developing story … more to come.