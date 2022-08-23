Assault in Kitchener under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a 61-year-old man was assaulted in Kitchener.
In a media release, police said it happened around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Weber Street West and Victoria Street North.
The 61-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Downtown Kitchener block closed, emergency crews on scene
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officials
The photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
'All of it is a lie': Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine
The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine "is a lie," a Russian paratrooper who previously publicly condemned his country's war in Ukraine has told CNN.
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics
Far more women than men are saying goodbye to the Quebec legislature ahead of the fall election. Of the 34 members who have announced they won't be seeking re-election, 22 are women.
Canadians are travelling again, nearly seven times more than a year ago: StatCan
New Statistics Canada data shows that the number of trips made by Canadian residents—overseas and to the U.S.—grew seven-fold in June 2022 in comparison to June 2021.
Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.
The National Archives recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totalling more than 700 pages, from an initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, according to newly public government correspondence with the Trump legal team.
Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled plans to create a special team focused on countering Russian disinformation and propaganda on Tuesday, as Ukrainians prepared to mark the six-month anniversary of Moscow's invasion of their country.
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
London
-
One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.
-
Person pulled from Georgian Bay pronounced deceased
Grey Bruce OPP is investigating after a person was removed from the water in Georgian Bay on Aug. 14. OPP, fire and EMS all responded to a call just before 2 p.m. for a person who was “in distress in the water,” just off Grant Avenue in Meaford.
-
Goderich says goodbye to beloved mayor
Goderich will stand at attention in honour of John Grace on Tuedsay. The town’s mayor was killed in a boating accident in Northern Ontario, on Au. 9. His death shocked the town and has left the community broken-hearted.
Windsor
-
Comber resident trying to keep greenhouses out of Lakeshore
Jill Miner, a fourth-generation grain farmer has started a petition to get more residents to speak out against the idea of greenhouse development.
-
U.S. citizen allegedly attempts to smuggle four people into country on jet ski
A United States citizen is facing charges after allegedly smuggling four people across the St. Clair River from Canada into the U.S. on a jet ski.
-
Windsor man dies after hit-and-run collision in New York
New York State police confirm a Windsor man has died after getting struck by a vehicle.
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on Highway 12 in Tay Township
Police closed a section of Highway 12 in Tay Township in both directions following a collision involving a motorcycle and car on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Montreal men charged in connection with ongoing OPP vehicle theft investigation
Two 19-year-olds from Montreal face charges in connection with an ongoing OPP vehicle theft investigation.
-
Georgian College retires COVID-19 protocols for fall semester
Students heading to Georgian College this fall can leave the mask behind if they choose and are no longer required to show proof of vaccination.
Northern Ontario
-
Frantic search for stolen 3-week-old colt in northern Ontario
The owners of a northern Ontario farm are frantically searching for a three-week-old quarter horse colt that was stolen over the weekend saying it can't live much longer without its mother's milk.
-
Attempt to pet a dog sparks pepper spray attack, attempted murder charges in North Bay
A 40-year-old man has been charged by the North Bay Police Service with attempted murder and other charges following a wild scene Sunday afternoon.
-
Northern Ontario could lose one House of Commons seat
The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario is proposing changes to the current map based on the latest census results, including consolidating the current 10 northern ridings into nine.
Ottawa
-
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officials
The photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
-
Man treated for injuries following early morning assault in Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for two men fighting in the 300 block of Freedom Private, off of Smyth Road, at approximately 6:35 a.m.
Toronto
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
-
Toronto shuts down two CNE food vendors over 'health hazards'
A pair of food vendors at the Canadian National Exhibition have been forced to close up shop following failed health inspections.
-
Toronto woman gets eviction notice after landlord tries to raise rent $200 per month
A Toronto tenant fears her landlord is trying to evict her in order to hike the rental fee associated with the unit she lives in.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two men shot within an hour in Montreal, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was shot in the Rockland Shopping Centre parking lot Tuesday afternoon. Another man was shot in the Latin Quarter about 30 minutes later.
-
Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics
Far more women than men are saying goodbye to the Quebec legislature ahead of the fall election. Of the 34 members who have announced they won't be seeking re-election, 22 are women.
-
Quebec school bus service still not finalized days before academic year begins
School bus service may not be in place at the start of the school year after all, despite an agreement in principle made last week.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nova Scotia confirms first case of monkeypox
Nova Scotia has confirmed its first case of monkeypox. The provincial government said Tuesday that the case involves a Nova Scotia resident, but the person contracted monkeypox while travelling outside the province.
-
'We need to be more transparent': RCMP Commissioner Lucki says police must modernize
The head of the RCMP says she wasn't aware for several months that a report documenting morale problems among officers in Nova Scotia had been completed.
-
Inmate who escaped from Burnside jail arrested in Annapolis Valley
An inmate who escaped from a Halifax-area jail Monday afternoon has been arrested in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Legislature encampments remain in place as eviction deadline passes
Two encampments on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building remained set up Tuesday as the province’s eviction deadline of noon passed with no visible enforcement action taken.
-
Feud shaping up in RM of St. Andrews' race for mayor
A race for mayor is shaping up in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews between the incumbent who was stripped of some key duties by her own council, and one of the councillors who had voted to remove the duties from her.
-
Suspect stabs himself in the face during shoplifting arrest: police
The Brandon Police Service alleges that a suspect stabbed himself in the face when officers attempted to detain him over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Missing Victoria man found dead near Kananaskis
Cochrane RCMP say the body of a B.C. man who went missing in Alberta last week has been located.
-
Resource revenues up in Alberta, but no news of rebates
The Alberta government says the province has enjoyed larger resource revenues earlier this year, but it isn't saying anything about how or even if that could translate into rebates.
-
'Happy wife, happy life': Decade-old stereotype dispelled by U of A research
A study completed by a researcher at the University of Alberta has found the old saying 'happy wife, happy life' isn’t the key to a happy, healthy relationship.
Edmonton
-
Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool, first of its kind in western Canada, celebrates 100 years
One hundred years ago, on what had been the hottest day in 20 years in Edmonton, the first outdoor municipal swimming pool in western Canada opened.
-
'Happy wife, happy life': Decade-old stereotype dispelled by U of A research
A study completed by a researcher at the University of Alberta has found the old saying 'happy wife, happy life' isn’t the key to a happy, healthy relationship.
-
Charges laid in Highway 1A crash that killed Fort Saskatchewan woman
The collision was between a motorcycle and SUV and happened on Highway 1A at around 7:35 p.m. on Aug. 19.
Vancouver
-
B.C. union agrees to resume bargaining talks, job action to continue
A union representing thousands of public service employees in B.C. says it's agreed to return to the bargaining table amid ongoing job action.
-
Mechanical issue on Sunshine Coast ferry leads to cancellations, lengthy sailing waits
Travellers going between West Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast Tuesday faced sailing cancellations and waits after a vessel had a mechanical issue.
-
West Vancouver mayor shares condolences after wedding 'tragically marred' by fatal crash
West Vancouver's mayor shared her condolences after a tragic crash at a wedding killed two and injured several more people over the weekend.