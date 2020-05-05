Assault charge handed out after altercation with grocery store employee
Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 7:50AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 5, 2020 7:51AM EDT
An OPP cruiser shown on October 17, 2014.
KITCHENER -- Police have charged a person with assault following an altercation with a grocery store employee.
Norfolk County OPP were called to the incident on Simcoe Street in Middleton around 3:30 p.m. on Apr. 29.
Police determined throughan investigation that an individual became involved in a verbal altercation with a grocery store employee.
This verbal altercation then escalated to a physical confrontation, according to officials.
A 36-year-old from Toronto is charged with assault.
The individual is set toappear in courtat a later date.