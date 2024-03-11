KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Assault charge for man who hit anti-abortion protestor in the head

    An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV Kitchener) An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV Kitchener)
    A Guelph man has been charged with attacking an anti-abortion protestor.

    The victim, a man in his 60s, was standing with a “right to life” sign near Woolwich Street and Eramosa Road on Thursday.

    Around 6 p.m., he was approached by another man.

    Guelph police said the second man stared at the victim for “some time,” before stepping closer to him.

    The man then punched the protestor in the side of his head, knocking his glasses off.

    Police said the man was arrested in downtown Guelph on Friday evening and the 49-year-old is now charged with assault.

