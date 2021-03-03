Advertisement
Assault at Kitchener prison under investigation
Published Wednesday, March 3, 2021 6:54AM EST
The Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont., is pictured on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015.
KITCHENER -- A reported assault at Kitchener's Grand Valley Institution, which sent three of the prison's staff members to hospital, is under investigation.
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday at the federal women's prison on Homer Watson Boulevard.
In a Tuesday news release, Corrections Canada says the assailant has been identified and action is being taken.
Waterloo regional police are also investigating.