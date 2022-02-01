Assault at Cambridge Walmart under investigation

Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault that allegedly took place last week at a Walmart on Pinebush Road in Cambridge.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at the business at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 25, police said in a media release.

The suspect assaulted the victim – who sustained non-life-threatening injuries – and then fled the area on foot, police said.

The victim and suspect were not known to each other.

Police are looking to identify the individual in the image in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.