Asking for compassion, coyote attacks, police break down wrong door: Top stories of the week
Guelph, Ont. mother asks for compassion for teen charged in son's death
A Guelph, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a 19-year-old who died after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle Friday night, and his mother is asking the community for compassion for the 17-year-old driver involved in the fatal crash.
On Friday Sept. 9, Matthew Framst was killed while riding his motorcycle in Guelph, just a few blocks away from where he lived. Matt was riding his motorcycle at Grange Road and Kearney Street when an SUV driven by a 17-year-old hit him.
The driver of the SUV was not injured and has been charged with careless driving causing death. Tania is asking those who cared for Matt to show the young driver compassion.
“I don’t think it was malicious and I think this person will have to live with this themselves and I don’t want to bring further anything to this young person,” she says.
Former OPP commissioner weighs in after Brantford police break down wrong door
The Brantford Police Service says it’s working to determine how officers knocking down a door for a drug investigation ended up at the wrong home. In a statement issued Friday, the service said tactical officers “breached the incorrect door” the day before as part of an operation with multiple warrants.
“The Brantford Police Service acknowledge that this experience would have been unsettling for the impacted and have engaged Victim Services of Brant to ensure those affected receive the assistance they require,” the statement from police said in part.
Former commissioner for the Ontario Provincial Police and CTV News public safety analyst, Chris Lewis, said he hears about wrong addresses being breached a few times a year across Canada. Lewis, who is not associated with the case, said it also happened to him once.
“The person we were executing the warrant on switched apartments with somebody else in the building and we didn't know that,” Lewis said. “So [in] the time [between when] the warrant was written and approved, to the time we went to kick the door in, these two people swapped apartments.”
'They've lost their fear:' Burlington approves new measures after unprovoked coyote attacks
The City of Burlington is undertaking a series of measures to stem the number of coyote attacks on humans after six people were involved in unprovoked coyote attacks in recent weeks. On Wednesday, the city held an emergency council meeting which saw the unanimous approval of a series of measures.
"We're throwing everything we can at this to get right to the source of what's causing this, and obviously try to track down the coyotes responsible for the specific attacks,” said Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward.
According to the city, these are the first reported coyote attacks on humans in Burlington. The mayor said the city is looking at spending nearly $1 million on the new measures over two years, including hiring two additional animal control officers and two additional bylaw control officers.
More COVID-19-related deaths so far in 2022 than all of 2021
There have been more COVID-19-related deaths in Waterloo region so far in 2022 than there were in all of 2021, according to the Region of Waterloo’s COVID-19 dashboard. The region’s update on Sept. 9 recorded 10 new deaths, bringing the total so far this year to 152. According to Waterloo Region Public Health, in 2021 there was a total of 150 COVID-19-related deaths.
“I think people may find that surprising because they’re not hearing as much about COVID these days, and also the numbers don’t seem to be that high,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Region of Waterloo medical officer of health. “But, you have to understand, since the Omicron era, the testing has also gone from being available to the population broadly to really being only focused on those at highest risk.”
COVID-19 data from public health shows from Jan. 1 to Sept. 9 in 2021 there were 123 deaths, meaning the same time frame in 2022 saw 29 more.
'It is going to happen … 100 per cent': Local CUPE president believes an education vote to strike a certainty
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 education workers across the province, is set to open voting for strike action from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 – and the local president said she believes the likelihood of a vote in favour of striking is 100 per cent.
Mechelle O’Hagan, president of CUPE Local 2512, said outside the Waterloo Catholic District School Board Meeting on Monday night in her opinion when it comes to voting to strike “the likelihood it is going to happen is 100 per cent.”
“[The students] are not necessarily getting the services that they need, we are very short staffed, and we want to let this government know we are serious about going on strike for wages, and for the rights of our students,” said O’Hagan.
Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.
Eye of Hurricane Fiona nears battered, powerless Puerto Rico
The eye of newly formed Hurricane Fiona neared Puerto Rico's south coast on Sunday -- already causing an island-wide power blackout and threatening to dump 'historic' levels of rain.
Top U.S. general urges vigilance as Russia weighs Ukraine setbacks
The top U.S. general cautioned on Sunday it remained unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and called for increased vigilance among U.S. troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine's war effort.
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. Dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.
Queen Consort will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Camilla, Queen Consort will be paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a televised address on Sunday evening, during which she will praise her late mother-in-law’s historic legacy.
Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan, forcing thousands to evacuate
A powerful typhoon slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation, and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.
Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train
A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.
Ukraine alleges torture at village near Russian border
Ukrainian authorities say they have located makeshift prisons where Russian forces abused detainees before Ukrainian troops swept through the village of Kozacha Lopan in a major counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region this month. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said more than 10 such 'torture chambers' have been discovered in the region since the hasty withdrawal of Russian troops last week.
Iconic Russian singer asks to be named 'foreign agent'
Iconic Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, hugely popular since Soviet times, says she wants to be placed on Russia's foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband who has been designated as one.
Londoner reflects on Jesse’s Journey to meet Queen Elizabeth II
Many London, Ont. residents will be among the millions who will rise early to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Monday.
‘Remembering Heidi’: Walking Terry Fox Run in memory of long-time volunteer
For more than 20 years Heidi Kokott was a dedicated member of Terry Fox Run London.
-
London police seek information in fatal hit and run investigation
A person was transported to hospital with serious injuries Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision.
Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex residents can expect a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a chance of rain.
-
Crash closes Amherstburg Road for several hours
County Road 20 in Amherstburg was closed for several hours Saturday due to a collision.
Facts and figures about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.
Hundreds brave the rain for Barrie's Terry Fox Run
Despite the rain, hundreds of people came out to Centennial Park in Barrie on Sunday for the annual Terry Fox Run, embodying the strength and determination of a man who gave so much.
-
Highway 12 reopens after crash knocks out the power for thousands
A portion of Highway 12 has since reopened in Tay Township after a collision knocked out the power to thousands of customers.
-
Innisfil gives electric transit options the green light
With the population expected to double in the next thirty years, the town of Innisfil is exploring the future of transit.
Multiple vehicle collision closes Hwy 17 near Verner
The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed part of Highway 17 is closed this afternoon in a tweet.
-
A busy Saturday night for Sudbury police
Sudbury police tell CTV News that a hundred calls were received on the evening of Sept. 17.
-
Canadian dollar falls to lowest level in nearly 2 years amid possible global recession
The value of the Canadian dollar fell to its lowest point in nearly two years this week, adding further pressure on Canadians already squeezed by high inflation and the possibility of a global recession.
Here are the plans to commemorate the Queen in Ottawa on Monday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the events planned in Ottawa on Monday in commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II, along with road closures and service reductions.
-
Ottawa could see 30 to 40 mm of rain over the next 24 hours
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning Ottawa could see 30 to 40 mm of rain today through Monday evening.
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group faces eviction and advance voting begins in the municipal election: Five stories to watch
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Ontario to make decision on funding long COVID plan soon, Moore says
Ontario is expected to make funding decisions for a long COVID strategy in the near future, the province's top doctor says, as health officials work to create standard definitions and treatment protocols.
-
Safety advocates question use of cement trucks for Toronto snow removal
Some safety advocates have expressed concern that the 33 cement trucks joining Toronto’s snow-removal fleet this winter will pose a higher risk to pedestrians and cyclists on the road.
-
Paused transit service and a moment of silence: How the GTA will observe the Queen's funeral on Monday
On Monday, Sept. 19, the world will be saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
Quebec election: Legault criticized for saying Quebec hospital's racism problem fixed
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is facing criticism for saying members of an Indigenous community want to reopen a debate about systemic racism rather than fix problems at a nearby hospital.
-
Atikamekw community doesn't want to solve problems 'on the ground': Legault
François Legault is still convinced that "the situation has improved a lot at the Joliette hospital" since the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan.
-
CAQ promises to invest $40 million more in religious heritage
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) would invest an additional $40 million over four years for the preservation of religious heritage if it regains power.
Police identify human remains found in N.B. as female; cause of death investigated
Police say early investigations have identified human remains found in Long Wharf, N.B., as female.
-
ACORN, allies calling for landlord licensing system
Several people gathered in Dartmouth on Saturday with large signs and bright red t-shirts, calling on the Halifax Regional Municipality to implement a landlord licensing system, something advocates believe will improve property standards.
-
Double dose of labour unrest in Sydney
The fall semester has only just begun but faculty at Cape Breton University have already given the greenlight to a strike mandate.
'She's my Queen': couple from Ebb and Flow First Nation travel to London for Queen's funeral
A couple from Ebb and Flow First Nation in Manitoba have travelled to England to pay their respects to the Queen in person.
-
'They're worthless to anyone else, but they're priceless to us': funeral mementos stolen in broad daylight
A Winnipeg man wants the thief, who rifled through his unlocked vehicle in the middle of the day, to return some priceless memories of his deceased parents.
Man killed when vehicle crashes into bus shelter in southeast Calgary
One man is dead and another in hospital following a Sunday morning collision in southeast Calgary.
-
2 injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Calgary
Two people are in hospital after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Calgary.
-
Alberta toddler dies waiting for stem cell transplant, family to continue legacy
An Alberta family is planning to continue helping others find stem cell matches after their toddler died waiting for one.
-
Programme for Queen Elizabeth II's Alberta memorial released
The memorial will go from 10 to 11 a.m., with a livestream available for people who cannot attend. The livestream will be viewable on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral live on CTV News
Here is how you can watch CTV News' live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on September 19.
First in-person Terry Fox Run since 2019 draws crowd in Canadian icon's B.C. hometown
For the first time since 2019, crowds gathered in Terry Fox's hometown of Port Coquitlam for the 42nd annual run in his name to raise funds for cancer research.
-
Former B.C. teacher given 18-month ban for falsifying credentials
A woman who got a job at an independent school in Kelowna by submitting a false teaching certificate has been banned from applying for a legitimate certificate for 18 months.
-
B.C. nurse suspended for promoting COVID-19 'pseudo-science' in personal messages to client
A West Kelowna nurse has been suspended for four weeks after contacting a client while off duty to provide information against COVID-19 vaccination and in favour of "alternative pseudo-science modalities."