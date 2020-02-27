KITCHENER -- Lake effect snow squalls are expected to persist into Saturday for parts of Southern Ontario, creating blizzard-like conditions in some regions.

According to Environment Canada snowfall rates under the most intense bands may reach or exceed 5 centimeters per hour at times.

Communities under an organized squall line off Lake Huron could see snowfall amount in excess of 40cm by Friday morning, including Grey Bruce and Wellington Counties.

Adding to the concern, very strong northwest to west winds are gusting to 70 km/h will cause near zero visibility at times.

Conditions can change very quickly with lake effect snow.

A low originating from Texas dumped heavy snow Wednesday.

Kitchener picked up 14 cm by 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Mount Forest recorded 18 cm of snow, St. Catharines saw 18.5 cm fall, and Huntsville accumulated 25 cm by Thursday morning.

The snow squall event is expected to last until Saturday morning.

The roller-coaster temperature trend continues into March.

With highs approaching the double digits expected next week.