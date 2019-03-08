

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge councillor says he’s been told that a report recommending amalgamation is already in the hands of Ontario’s Municipal Affairs Minister.

Nicholas Ermeta is asking the premier to rule out a Cambridge amalgamation with Kitchener and Waterloo, saying that Cambridge residents would fight the decision.

In an email to CTV and on social media, Ermeta says he’s received word from “trusted individuals at Queen’s Park” that the report is already in-office.

He says the sources wanted to tell him quickly because apparently the province wants to act "swiftly."

In January, the province announced former Waterloo Region Chair Ken Seiling would be one of two special advisors reviewing nine regional municipalities.

On Feb. 7, the advisors met with the seven local mayors along with Regional Chair Karen Redman.

Local officials said they hoped it was the first in a series of ongoing conversations.

Ken Seiling says that no such report had been submitted.

"I can confirm that we are just completing the first of three phases of our consultation and that no report has been written or issued," Seiling said in an email.

The ministry has not yet responded.