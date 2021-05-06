GUELPH -- Canadian Armed Forces personnel will begin conducting artillery training in Guelph Friday evening, with exercises and drills set to run until month’s end.

The training for Guelph’s 11th Field Regiment, RCA, takes place near Woodlawn Memorial Park and is set to include vehicles towing large ranged weapons called howitzers.

Set-up and tear-down of artillery equipment and other soldier drills are being conducted in an open greenspace at the park’s west end, near Nicklin Road.

Training is slated for Thursday and Friday nights, as well as Saturdays and Sundays, which may make parts of the park inaccessible at these times.

Expect to see military personnel using unloaded weapons. No ammunition will be fired.

“Members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles and are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation,” Guelph police said in a statement.

The Armed Forces training won’t interfere with the park’s graves.

Those involved will follow public health guidelines related to COVID-19, including wearing masks and physical distancing were possible.

The training is a necessary step to qualify local Canadian Army Reserve members to participate in future Armed Forces operations.