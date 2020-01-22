GUELPH -- A former art teacher at a Guelph business has pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a teenage girl.

Cartoonist Pablo Suarez admitted in court Wednesday that he coerced a 17-year-old girl to model for him. That's when he took advantage of her.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Suarez convinced the teen to kiss him as she modelled for him.

Court heard the incidents happened at his studio on Cardigan Street in Guelph, where the man ran Pablo's World of Cartoons.

Last February, the 49-year-old Suarez sent the teen a message on social media asking her to be a paid model for him. She had already been attending his art classes.

Court heard that, when she showed up, he drew a cartoon on her arm, asked her about the size of her breasts and told her that kissing helps connect the artist and model.

He kissed her twice that day.

Court heard the victim felt uncomfortable and left.

Suarez continued to reach out to her via social media, saying he'd pay her to continue modelling and would provide more money if she agreed to kiss him.

She told her parents, who then went to the police.

The victim and her family were in court as the man pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation.

She can't be identified because of a publication ban.

Suarez is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 30.