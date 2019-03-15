

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph art instructor has been charged after allegations of sexual offences involving a youth.

Pablo Suarez, 48, was arrested on March 13 following a police investigation.

He is the owner of Pablo’s World of Cartoons, an art education and workshop space that runs drawing day camps.

Suarez is facing charges of luring a child under 18, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police did not say when he was expected in court to answer for the charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.