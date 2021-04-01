Advertisement
Arson investigation underway after storage lockers found on fire in Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 1, 2021 7:22AM EDT
A Kitchener Fire Department truck is pictured on Friday, Feb. 5, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Kitchener fire officials say an arson investigation is underway after a fire in Kitchener Wednesday night.
Fire crews responded to a small fire in the storage lockers of an apartment building at 807 Frederick Street around 8:30 p.m.
They say there were no injuries and no significant property loss.
The fire is now under investigation as possible arson.