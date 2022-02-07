Arson charges laid in Mount Forest fire that sent one person to hospital

mount forest fire

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds updating on response to trucker convoy protests amid new calls to step in

With the nation's capital heading into a second week of trucker convoy protests, the lead federal ministers are providing an update on the situation amid new calls to step in. This is the first federal press conference of this kind since the convoy protests kicked off. So far, the federal government has largely taken the position that Ottawa police are the lead and would be working to meet any formal requests issued.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver