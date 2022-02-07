Arson charges laid in Mount Forest fire that sent one person to hospital

Ontario Provincial Police said a 45-year-old man has been charged with arson following a suspicious house fire in Mount Forest last September.

On Sept. 19, 2021, emergency crews responded to a structure fire on North Water Street West.

One person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

On Monday, police said a man from Mount Forest has been charged with the following:

Arson (Disregard for human life / Damage to property)

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order

The man is scheduled to appear in Guelph court at a later date.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Wellington County Opp.