Arson charges laid in auto shop fire
The fire started around 7:30 p.m. at the shop on Dundas Street.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 6:19PM EST
Two arrests have been made in connection with a fire that authorities believe was intentionally set.
The fire broke out Saturday evening at an automotive business on Dundas Street in Cambridge.
No injuries were reported, but a vehicle and garage door were damaged.
A 30-year-old man and a 20-year-old man have been charged with arson in connection with the fire.
The 30 year old is also facing charges of mischief and possession of an incendiary device.