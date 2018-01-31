

CTV Kitchener





Two arrests have been made in connection with a fire that authorities believe was intentionally set.

The fire broke out Saturday evening at an automotive business on Dundas Street in Cambridge.

No injuries were reported, but a vehicle and garage door were damaged.

A 30-year-old man and a 20-year-old man have been charged with arson in connection with the fire.

The 30 year old is also facing charges of mischief and possession of an incendiary device.