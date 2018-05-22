Featured
Arson charge laid over mechanical shop fire
A Cambridge Fire Department vehicle is seen on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 4:17PM EDT
A fire at a mechanical shop in Cambridge was deliberately set, police say.
Waterloo Regional Police say the fire occurred Sunday evening at a property on Speedsville Road.
They say firefighters arrived to find the shop engulfed in flames.
A woman has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with the fire.