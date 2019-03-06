

CTV Kitchener





Two more people have been arrested in connection to a triple murder near Oneida, court documents show.

A pair of Ohsweken men appeared in a Brantford courtroom on Wednesday facing a number of murder charges.

According to court records, Nicholas Shipman appeared in Brantford to face three counts of second-degree murder for the victims of a triple homicide near Oneida.

The bodies of Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson were found in a stolen pickup truck near Oneida First Nation of the Thames on Nov. 4.

Later, police revealed that Melissa Miller was pregnant.

Shipman's co-accused is Thomas Bomberry, who also appeared in court on Wednesday. Court documents indicate that he is facing two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Melissa Miller and Alan Porter.

Court records say the murders allegedly happened on Oct. 30, 2018.

Kristin Bomberry was arrested in relation to the case more than a week after the three bodies found. She was charged with three counts of accessory to murder after the fact.

Last month, the families of the victims issued a joint video pleading for someone to come forward.

“We shouldn’t even have to do this,” said Porter’s sister Linda tearfully in the video. “I look at it, if we do this, if it ever happens again, maybe the community will come forward a little faster because the waiting is killing us.”

Police have announced a press conference to share significant updates in the case. It's scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. You can watch it live on CTV Kitchener. It’s being held in conjunction with Six Nations Police.

It’s not known if the victim’s families will be at Thursday’s press conference, and the OPP has been tight-lipped on what the updates will be.

The two men accused in this case are due back in court on May 9.