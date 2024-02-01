Arrests made in string of vehicle reprograming thefts

Three men arrested in Waterloo Region are believed to be connected to a series of vehicle reprogramming thefts across the province.

Regional police say a Toyota Tundra was stolen from a driveway early Wednesday morning. Not long after, officers found the Toyota and another stolen vehicle on a road in Puslinch.

The suspects tried to get away in the other vehicle and on foot, but were caught by police.

Three 22-year-old men from Brampton are facing a number of charges, including theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and flight from police.

Officers also recovered what are believed to be devices used to reprogram vehicles.

Police say reprogramming thefts have been on the rise in the province and locally since 2021. Vehicles currently being targeted in the region include new model Toyota Tundras and Highlanders, Jeep Wranglers, and Ram pickup trucks.