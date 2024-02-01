KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Arrests made in string of vehicle reprograming thefts

    Tools believed to be used in a series of vehicle reprogramming thefts. (@WRPS_Today) Tools believed to be used in a series of vehicle reprogramming thefts. (@WRPS_Today)
    Share

    Three men arrested in Waterloo Region are believed to be connected to a series of vehicle reprogramming thefts across the province.

    Regional police say a Toyota Tundra was stolen from a driveway early Wednesday morning. Not long after, officers found the Toyota and another stolen vehicle on a road in Puslinch.

    The suspects tried to get away in the other vehicle and on foot, but were caught by police.

    Three 22-year-old men from Brampton are facing a number of charges, including theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and flight from police.

    Officers also recovered what are believed to be devices used to reprogram vehicles.

    Police say reprogramming thefts have been on the rise in the province and locally since 2021. Vehicles currently being targeted in the region include new model Toyota Tundras and Highlanders, Jeep Wranglers, and Ram pickup trucks.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News