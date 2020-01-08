Arrests made in paintball incidents in Woolwich Township
CTV Kitchener Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 2:46PM EST
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have made multiple arrests following two incidents involving a paintball gun in Woolwich Township.
Police say four youths have been jointly charged in relation to the use of a paintball gun at a school.
They say three youths and one adult have also been jointly charged in an incident when a horse and buggy were targeted with a paintball gun.
A search warrant resulted in the seizure of a paintball gun and 202 paintballs.
Investigators believe both incidents are related and are not believed to be targeted toward the Mennonite community.