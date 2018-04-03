

CTV Kitchener





A 19-year-old man and two boys under the age of 18 have been arrested in connection with a series of break-ins in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police say vehicles and businesses were targeted in the break-ins, which all occurred Sunday night in the area around Courtland Avenue East.

Sam McCulloch, who lives in the area, tells CTV News he woke up early Monday morning to the sound of a truck alarm going off.

He says he confronted a man who was standing next to the truck, which had a broken window, and backed away when the man pulled out a knife.

McCulloch says his girlfriend’s wallet was stolen, and the thief was later tracked down by police because he used a credit card from that wallet.

Police say they believe there may be more victims they have yet to identify, and want to speak with anyone who had anything stolen from them in the Courtland Avenue East area Sunday night.