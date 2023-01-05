Arrests made following December pharmacy robbery in Kitchener

Two youth located in Toronto were arrested and transported to Kitchener in connection to a Dec. 9 pharmacy robbery.

Waterloo regional police responded to a report of a robbery around 6:50 p.m. in the Ottawa Street South and Strasburg Road area of Kitchener.

According to a release issued by the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), an employee saw three unknown males enter the pharmacy.

Police said the individuals tried to steal narcotics, though they were unsuccessful. However, they did steal cash before leaving the store.

In an updated release issued by WRPS on Wednesday, police said they were able to link the involved youths to investigations in other jurisdictions.

WRPS assisted with search warrants completed on Dec. 29 in the Greater Toronto Area, where the youths were arrested.

They were transported back to Kitchener on Jan. 3 and both were charged with robbery and disguise with intent.