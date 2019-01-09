

CTV Kitchener





A search warrant executed in Kitchener resulted in three arrests after drugs were seized.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service carried out the warrant on Clark Avenue on Tuesday.

Police say a small amount of suspected carfentanil, fentanyl and meth was seized.

They also reportedly recovered a replica firearm.

Three people, two males and a female, were arrested.

They face numerous charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused were not identified.