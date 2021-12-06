Arrests in fatal crash, but driver remains at large: OPP

Hagersville -

Two people have been arrested and charged in relation to a fatal crash that happened on April 23, 2021 in Hagersville.

At the time OPP reported a 23 year-old motorcyclist died after he was struck from behind by an SUV. OPP said the impact of the crash caused the motorcyclist to be launched off his bike and he was hit by a passing pickup truck.

OPP identified the victim as Alexander Dalton of Hagersville.

Officers said the SUV fled from the scene and was later found. It was described as a 2001 blue Chevrolet Tahoe.

OPP issued an update Monday morning that said 25 year-old Dakota Davis of Oshweken has been charged with Accessory after the Fact. Acacia Emery, also 25 years-old and from Oshweken has been charged with Public Mischief.

However, investigators are still trying to identify the driver.

The OPP tweeted an emotional plea by Dalton’s family asking for the public’s help.

Arrests have been made in the fail-to-remain collision death of Alex Dalton of Hagersville in April, but this remains an ongoing investigation. Today, an appeal from Alex's family to those responsible for his death. ^dr pic.twitter.com/a6z19YjJ39 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 6, 2021

“I don’t think I’m managing well. He’s left a gaping hole and that ache is never going to be filled,” said Dalton’s mother in the video post.

OPP are asking witnesses or anyone with video or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.