Guelph Police have made an arrest in connection to several thefts in the city at the beginning of May.

Police say it began on May 6 with a report of stolen license plates and then the next day those plates were spotted on a vehicle that had stolen gas from an Imperial Road station.

On May 8, police say they were called for two thefts both at different hardware stores.

Police allege the same vehicle with the stolen plates was involved in both robberies and officers were able to identify the man.

Officers surrounded a residence on McCorkindale Place on Thursday and police say they used a search warrant to arrest the man inside.

They say residents in the area likely noticed a heavy police presence.

A 34-year-old Guelph man has been charged with four counts of theft under $5000 and one count of possession of stolen property.